iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.