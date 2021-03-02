iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $245.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

