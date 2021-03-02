iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Cut by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,830,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,298 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,923 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65.

