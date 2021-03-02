iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,156,544 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.