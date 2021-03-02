iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 62.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

