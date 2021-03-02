iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in February

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,695. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

