iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.61. 142,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,927. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average is $215.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

