iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,606,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,539,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,731,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,315,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

