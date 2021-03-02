iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 323,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

