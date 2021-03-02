iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Holdings Lowered by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 125,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,736,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

