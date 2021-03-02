iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,064,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

