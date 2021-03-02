iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $152.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.02 and a 200-day moving average of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

