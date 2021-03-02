IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $152,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

