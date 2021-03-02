Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.80

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.80 and traded as high as $159.92. Investors Title shares last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 2,322 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $295.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

