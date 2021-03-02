Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 526 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 839% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

