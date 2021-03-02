Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 127,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

