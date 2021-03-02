Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $631,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

