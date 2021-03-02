Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 17.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $104,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $109,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.54. 3,194,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,463,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

