Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 9,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.