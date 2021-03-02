Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 493.9% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DWAS traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. 13,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,174. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

