Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSL stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

