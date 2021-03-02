Invesco Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

VBF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

