Invesco Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
VBF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.