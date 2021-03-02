Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath Sells 215 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.21 on Tuesday, hitting $750.00. The stock had a trading volume of 390,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $769.64 and a 200 day moving average of $743.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

