Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit stock opened at $406.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 67.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

