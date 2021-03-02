Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intrusion in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $22.61 on Monday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.