Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of IPI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

