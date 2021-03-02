Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. 80,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

