International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $17,700.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $17,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 218,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.