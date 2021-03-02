International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a growth of 269.3% from the January 28th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,052,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INCC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Companies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies, Inc acquires and grows businesses that provide services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients with production and delivery systems. It also offers technology and consulting services to medical cannabis growers, activists, and industry professionals; and logistical and technological services to the medical marijuana industry.

