International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,734. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.