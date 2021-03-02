Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Director E. Lawrence Sauder Sells 9,500 Shares

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Shares of IFP opened at C$28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. Interfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.24.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 3.3300001 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IFP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.