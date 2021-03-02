Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $760.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Interface alerts:

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.