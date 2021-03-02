InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
