Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns “Sell” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their sell rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of ICPT opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $715.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $98.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

