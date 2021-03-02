Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

IPAR stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,377. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

