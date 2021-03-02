Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

