Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 907 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $118,118.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Seese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34.

LPLA traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 540,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $137.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

