Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,121.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 3,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $607.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

