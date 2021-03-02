Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.27. 241,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NARI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

