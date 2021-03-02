Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 800 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,514,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.64. 36,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,867. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.