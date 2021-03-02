Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 800 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,514,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.
- On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.
- On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.
Shares of CorVel stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.64. 36,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,867. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
