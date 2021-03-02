Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 10,704 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $8.26 on Monday, reaching $87.34. 842,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

