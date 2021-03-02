Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 695 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $24,067.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22.

On Monday, December 28th, Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of 630.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

