Insider Buying: Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Major Shareholder Acquires 83,250 Shares of Stock

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 380,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,050. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

