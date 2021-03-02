Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Purchases 491 Shares of Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) insider Kenneth D. Reid acquired 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 165.20 ($2.16). 2,366,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,345. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.28. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 133.80 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.06%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

