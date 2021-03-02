Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £141.27 ($184.57).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 29th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £137.88 ($180.14).
- On Monday, January 4th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 812 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($180.35).
- On Friday, December 4th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).
Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 817 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 805.40. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 915.50 ($11.96).
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
