Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £141.27 ($184.57).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £137.88 ($180.14).

On Monday, January 4th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 812 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($180.35).

On Friday, December 4th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 817 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 805.40. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 915.50 ($11.96).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

