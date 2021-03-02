Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

