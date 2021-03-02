Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as low as C$0.95. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11,654 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$59.29 million and a PE ratio of 30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

