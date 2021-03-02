Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Position Lessened by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inovalon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. 8,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,198. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

