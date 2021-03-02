Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,406. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

