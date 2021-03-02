ING Groep’s (ING) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ING. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE ING traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 416,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

